The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that since President Trump took office, the U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Secret Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard have experienced significant increases in recruitment and applications.

According to DHS, these figures mark a shift from previous years in which the agencies did not consistently meet their recruiting targets. Officials now report that these agencies are exceeding those goals.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, our men and women in uniform are respected again and empowered to do their jobs,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Since President Trump took office, more Americans have applied to join the Border Patrol than any time in its history; Secret Service applications have surged 200%; and the US Coast Guard is now on pace to exceed recruitment by 110%. America can be proud of its brave men and women who are making America safe again.”

DHS data shows that from January to May 2025, U.S. Border Patrol received nearly 35,000 applications — a 44% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Officials attribute this rise to recent policy shifts intended to enhance border enforcement.

During the same time frame, the Secret Service reported more than 22,000 applications, a 200% increase over the 7,000 applications received in early 2024. This increase followed policy changes, including the cancellation of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs and related hiring practices, according to DHS.

Recruitment numbers for the U.S. Coast Guard have also increased. DHS reports that the Coast Guard has brought in 4,250 new recruits so far in fiscal year 2025 — 1,200 more than during the same period the year prior — putting it on track to exceed its annual recruitment goal by 110%. DHS attributes this uptick in interest to directives issued in January that expanded Coast Guard operations at the maritime border and increased focus on interdicting drug and human smuggling.

The original announcement can be found here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)