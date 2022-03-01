Broadcom Software Discloses APT Actors Deploying Daxin Malware in Global Espionage Campaign

Broadcom Software—an industry member of CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC)—uncovers an advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign against select governments and other critical infrastructure targets in a publication titled Daxin: Stealthy Backdoor Designed for Attacks Against Hardened Networks. The Symantec Threat Hunter team, part of Broadcom Software, worked with CISA to engage with multiple governments targeted with Daxin malware and assisted in detection and remediation.

Daxin malware is a highly sophisticated rootkit backdoor with complex, stealthy command and control (C2) functionality that enabled remote actors to communicate with secured devices not connected directly to the internet. Daxin appears to be optimized for use against hardened targets, allowing the actors to deeply burrow into targeted networks and exfiltrate data without raising suspicions.

CISA urges organizations to review Daxin: Stealthy Backdoor Designed for Attacks Against Hardened Networks for more information and for a list of indicators of compromise that may aid in the detection of this activity.

Report incidents related to this activity to CISA and/or the FBI via your local FBI field office or the FBI’s 24/7 CyWatch at (855) 292-3937 or CyWatch@fbi.gov.

