CACI Beat Out 29 Competitors for $983M DHS OCIO Desktop Support Services (DSS) BPA

A subsidiary of CACI International – CACI NSS, LLC – was one of 30 to submit bids and secured a 5-year single award blanket purchase agreement (BPA). The contract is to provide desktop support services to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

Desktop Support Services (DSS) 3.0 is a support contract that will operate, maintain, and improve information technology services and processes as DHS strives to meet its mission and move toward achieving its long-term strategic vision. According to the statement of work (SOW), CACI will be providing IT support to DHS Headquarters for three OCIO goals:

Goal 1 – Mission Support: Implement advanced technology and partnerships to safeguard the American people, homeland, and values.

Goal 2 – Service Support: Ensure IT service excellence through workforce recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Goal 3 – Operations Support: Maintain infrastructure and operations supporting application deployment, including engineering, server management, security services, ITIL management, and support desk services.

For more details on the award, view the Federal Procurement Data System contract.