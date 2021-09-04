58.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Canine Companions Team Up With TSA

The familiarization event provided future travelers and their guide dogs with first-hand experience in navigating the airport and security screening environment well ahead of their departure.

By Homeland Security Today
Photo by Canine Companions South Florida Volunteer Chapter

Canine Companions, the largest global provider of service dogs, recently teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), assisting disabled individuals and their guide dogs. The familiarization event provided future travelers and their guide dogs with first-hand experience in navigating the airport and security screening environment well ahead of their departure. The event offered participants information and guidance that will better prepare them for a less stressful airport experience next time they fly.

Richard Pryor, the TSA Customer Service Manager for FLL, coordinates between Canine Companions, the individuals and Broward County Aviation. Once he strategizes with everyone involved, he sets up the checkpoint for the dogs to get adjusted.

Free of charge to recipients, Canine Companions provides service dogs to adults, children, veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. The concept of service dogs for people with physical disabilities began with Canine Companions in 1975 in a home office and a garage.

Canine Companions uses Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and mixes of these two breeds. Most of their dogs come from Canine Companions selective breeding program.

Once the dog has gotten comfortable with the screening process, Pryor brings the participants together and talks about what worked and what didn’t and provides information about the TSA Cares program.

A service dog can pull their partner in a manual wheelchair, push buttons for elevators or automatic doors, pick up dropped keys or even assist with business transactions by transferring money, receipts, and packages.

The most enjoyable process of Canine Companions is “Putting the people at ease so they can feel comfortable,” said Pryor.

See more at TSA

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Previous articleTransportation Command Aids in Historic Evacuation
Next articleTSA Employees Share Their Memories of 9/11
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.