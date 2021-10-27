CBP Announces Modifications to Vehicular Traffic Processing Hours at Los Indios and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Brownsville Port of Entry is planning to implement modifications to vehicular traffic processing hours at the Los Indios International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

“In an effort to maximize efficiency and provide better service during peak travel times, we are modifying vehicular traffic hours of operation at the Los Indios International Bridge and increasing processing to 24 hours at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Port of Brownsville.

The Los Indios International Bridge will be processing vehicular traffic beginning Sunday, November 7th, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is a change from the current hours of operation which begin at 6 a.m. remain open until midnight, seven days a week.

Alternatively, travelers, may use the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge or the Gateway International Bridge during their hours of operation if wish to travel outside the new hours of operation at the Los Indios International Bridge.

The Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge will resume processing traffic 24 hours a day beginning Sunday, November 7th, seven days a week.

To avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide at the following link.

Read more at CBP