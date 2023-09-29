67.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 29, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

CBP Anticipates Releasing Enterprise Business Management Support Services RFQ in First Quarter of FY2024

It is expected that Industry will have around 15 days to respond. CBP anticipates holding the industry day shortly after releasing the draft RFQ.

By Homeland Security Today
Passengers arriving by bus from Mexico are screened indoors by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as they arrive in Laredo, Texas, July 31, 2023. (CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Acquisition and Office of Information and Technology (OIT) are continuing to formulate an acquisition strategy for the planned recompete of its Enterprise Business Management Support Services (EBMSS) BPA.  CBP is using the request for information (RFI) feedback to shape the acquisition strategy.

CBP intends to issue a draft request for quote (RFQ) and hold an industry day in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, Quarter 1.

CBP plans to publish the draft RFQ on the GSA eBuy platform.  The draft RFQ will provide instructions and response time.  It is expected that Industry will have around fifteen (15) days to respond.  CBP anticipates holding the industry day shortly after releasing the draft RFQ and prior to the date for draft RFQ responses.  Information about the industry day will be posted in the notice with the draft RFQ.

This notice is only to provide advance notice of the planned release of the draft RFQ and industry day. If there are changes to publishing location, this notice will be amended.

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleDHS, DoD to Host CWMD Alliance Industry Day
Next articleFirst-of-Its-Kind Dataset Shows Future Flooding Risk at Neighborhood Level
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals