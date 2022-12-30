CBP Posts Draft RFQ for Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) – Professional Services Acquisition

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has posted a Draft Request for Quotes (D-RFQ) for industry comment and inputs on General Services Administration (GSA) eBuy. The D-RFQ is in support of the Office of Information Technologies’ Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) – Professional Services acquisition.

This DRAFT package includes key documents and requirements for the ECIS Program, including a Statement of Objectives (SOO) describing the desired Integration Capabilities and Program Management (Professional Services) components of ECIS.

Additional documents, details, and the complete D-RFQ package can be found by searching “RFQ1592463” at the following link: https://www.ebuy.gsa.gov/ebuy

