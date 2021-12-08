CBP Rescues Kidnapped Juvenile, Arrests Alleged Perpetrator

On December 2, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rescued a 16-year-old missing female from her 19-year-old alleged kidnapper. The suspected kidnapper attempted to enter Canada with the minor via the Highgate Springs Port of Entry. The alleged kidnapper was denied entry to Canada and returned to the U.S. due to the lack of a COVID-19 test and behavioral abnormalities. During the primary inspection, CBP officers were alerted when the 16-year-old minor pinged as missing from Connecticut via the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Due to the nature of the encounter, officers separated the subjects. At that time, the female minor stated that she had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and threatened with a knife by the driver. System queries revealed no derogatory information about the alleged kidnapper, although a pat-down search revealed a knife.

CBP officers contacted the Vermont State Police (VSP), who responded with a victim support counselor. VSP took custody of the minor, transporting her for medical treatment and further interviews.

“The challenges that CBP officers face are immense and ever-changing,” said Boston Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O. “Due to the dedicated and tireless work of our CBP officers, a missing young woman was rescued and her life potentially saved. I thank our amazing team for their outstanding work and the Vermont State Police for their continued support and teamwork.”

The alleged kidnapper was detained by CBP officers and turned over to the Department of Justice for further investigation and consideration of charges.

