CBP Temporarily Re-routes Trade, Travel Traffic from Del Rio Port of Entry to Eagle Pass

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel. Consistent with established cross border travel management procedures, traffic that normally uses the Amistad Dam International Bridge and the Del Rio International Bridge will be directed 57 miles east to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately. It will advance and protect national interests and help ensure the safety of the traveling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities.

