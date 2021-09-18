80.9 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Temporarily Re-routes Trade, Travel Traffic from Del Rio Port of Entry to Eagle Pass

This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Border Patrol agents perform a water rescue and assist a migrant family in distress near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2019, (CBP Video by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel. Consistent with established cross border travel management procedures, traffic that normally uses the Amistad Dam International Bridge and the Del Rio International Bridge will be directed 57 miles east to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately. It will advance and protect national interests and help ensure the safety of the traveling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleHearing on the Surge in Air Rage Incidents Announced
Next articleCalifornia Man Pleads Guilty to 113-Count Federal Hate Crime Indictment for 2019 Poway Synagogue Shooting and Mosque Arson
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.