CBP to Release RFI on Enterprise Business Management Support Services

CBP plans to publish the RFI on the GSA eBuy platform, and anticipates release by June 14, 2023.

By Homeland Security Today
Border Patrol processing coordinators (CBP photo)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Information and Technology (OIT) is seeking industry feedback in support the planned recompete of its Enterprise Business Management Support Services (EBMSS) BPA.

CBP intends to issue a Request for Information (RFI), as well as draft Performance Work Statement, for the proposed EBMSS 2.0 acquisition with the objective of strengthening the intended source selection approach to best support requirements.

CBP plans to publish the RFI on the GSA eBuy platform, and anticipates release by June 14, 2023. The RFI will provide instructions and response time.  It is expected Industry will have around 7-10 days to respond.

This notice is only to provide advance notice of the planned release of the RFI.    If there are changes to publishing location, this notice will be amended before release of the RFI.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Latest Articles

