Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Reaches Major Milestone with Completion of Enhanced 10,427 Square Foot Commercial Processing Facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) hosted a ribbon cutting at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry to mark a construction project milestone. The Alexandria Bay Port of Entry is the fifth-busiest commercial land crossing between the United States and Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has begun processing commercial traffic at the Alexandria Bay port of entry through its new processing facility. The new commercial warehouse is designed to enhance efficiency, functionality and at 10,427 sq. ft. it is a substantial improvement from the previous 3,078 sq. ft. warehouse. The warehouse now boasts a large commercial inspection area that encompasses eight cargo bays, a three bay garage for parking, a Veterinary Services Facility and a Non-Intrusive Inspection building. Additionally, there is ample parking for both employees and visitors.

“This new facility truly fits the needs of the current times as the United States continues to stand out as a country where it is safe to visit, work and do business,” said Director Rose Brophy, Buffalo Field Office. “The quality of this new facility will help CBP work more efficiently to execute our border security mission, enforce our laws and ultimately support our economy, while keeping our communities and our country safe.”

“The expansion and modernization of the Alexandria Bay Land Port of Entry was GSA’s largest construction project in the Northeastern United States this year, and will serve as a vital state-of-the-art facility for our border security for generations to come,” said GSA Northeast and Caribbean Regional Administrator John A. Sarcone, III. “That the work on this project safely continued without interruption during COVID-19 is a testament to the entire project team. In addition, this project was a vital source of local employment for the construction industry throughout the pandemic, at a time when the area economy needed it most.”

“The Alexandria Bay port modernization project has provided us with a state of the art facility that helps to process traffic more efficiently and effectively while giving our CBP officers a safe and modern facility,” said Area Port Director Tim Walker. “It’s such a positive development for the Alexandria Bay CBP team and our staff is excited to have this new innovative and modern work space. We look forward to the next phase of construction and working together with GSA to make it happen. Modernizing operations keeps our economy moving forward and provides a secure facility for our employees and the traveling public.”

As work continues on Phase II, the focus will be on the main administration building and passenger vehicle-processing.

