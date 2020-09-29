Border Patrol, AMO Chase Meth Smugglers in Arizona Mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 170 pounds of meth and arrested three smugglers in the Mesquite Mountains east of Lukeville Wednesday morning.

Tucson Sector agents, accompanied by an air asset from CBP Air and Marine Operations, observed a group of suspected drug smugglers in a remote area of the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation around 10:30 a.m.

Agents tracked the group through treacherous terrain for several hours, finally apprehending three Mexican nationals. They also seized five backpacks filled with containers of white crystals that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Testing later confirmed the substance was consistent with the properties of meth. Its approximate street value is $170,000.

The suspected smugglers and drugs have been turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)