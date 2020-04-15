Calais Border Patrol Agents Support Their Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Agents from the Calais, Maine Border Patrol Station donated more than 200 pounds of food to the Calais Ecumenical Food Bank last week to support their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agent Benjamin Brown and his colleagues organized the food drive after reading about a similar initiative in the Border Patrol’s Blaine Sector.

“The next several months are going to be hard for all Americans. People are scared and as a result, we are seeing shortages of food and goods at our stores. Some may suffer reduced hours or even loss of employment due to the coronavirus,” said Agent Brown, who organized the Calais Station’s food drive. “We remember how the community of Calais supported us during last year’s government shutdown and we wanted to show Calais our support during this challenging time.”

On April 6, 2020, the Calais Station delivered more 213 pounds of food to the Calais Ecumenical Food Bank. The delivery included 41 pounds of ground beef, assorted canned foods, rice, cereal and $150 in cash donations.

“Not only are the Border Patrol Agents of Houlton Sector dedicated to the Border Patrol’s important mission, they’re also dedicated to the communities where they live and work,” said James Trainor, Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Calais Border Patrol Station.

