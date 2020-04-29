CBP Officers in Cleveland Make Masks for First Responders

When University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio launched a 100K Project to create 100,000 cloth face masks to help caregivers and patients during the COVID-19 crisis, CBP officers stationed at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sprang into action. After receiving approval to help with the project, CBP Officer Jennifer Dang picked up a face mask kit from the hospital, but she and her fellow Cleveland officers soon realized that because of the limited number of kits available they would only be able to create 10 masks. Officers decided to purchase additional supplies so they could make even more masks for the medical personnel in need of them.

“When our officers heard about this project, they all wanted to participate,” said Supervisory CBP Officer Edward Perstin. “Within two days they managed to make 43 masks, and plan on completing at least 100 more. I am very proud to work with these men and women, and proud they have taken on this worthwhile endeavor to help our doctors and nurses who are working on the front lines in medical facilities.”

Chief Supervisory Officer Michael Faupel agrees the Cleveland officers are a great example of how CBP can be steadfast during turbulent and uncertain times. “As our country adjusts to ensure the safety of Americans during the coronavirus crisis, our CBP officers have responded with compassion and resolve. We will look for ways to help our community while maintaining our critical enforcement posture on the front lines.”

