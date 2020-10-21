Cincinnati CBP Intercepts Auto Parts That Concealed Weapons

On October 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment containing three handguns and seven magazines destined to an individual in Barbados.

The parcel, manifested as auto parts was held for inspection because officers noticed anomalies during an x-ray. When the officers opened the shipment they noticed auto parts, but after further inspection, officers uncovered three handguns and seven magazines. The serial numbers were filed off the weapons and no ammunition was found inside the shipment. The weapons were being sent from a resident in North Carolina.

“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “A concern is that these parcels were mis-manifested, which is a tactic smugglers use when a shipment is going to be used for nefarious activities. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our law-abiding citizens and our law enforcement counterparts.”

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.

