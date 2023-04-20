65.7 F
CBRNResponder: FEMA’s One-Stop Shop for CBRN Incident Management and Data Sharing

Technology that facilitates incident management and the rapid capture and sharing of data is often needed in CBRN incidents.

Cpl. Albert Gaston, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, relays a report while inspecting a building for mock contamination during CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal)

CBRNResponder is a secure platform for chemical, biological or radioactive/nuclear (CBRN) incident data sharing and multi-hazard event management. It serves as a hub and one-stop shop for all-hazards planning, preparedness, operational tools and resources.

Why is CBRNResponder important?

During a CBRN incident, environmental sampling, mapping and computer modeling are often used to characterize the location and extent of a release and to predict the movement of hazardous materials in the environment. This generates a lot of data that must be analyzed quickly for decision-making and development of a common operating picture.

Who can access CBRNResponder?

CBRNResponder is used by state, local, tribal and territorial agencies to manage their CBRN incidents and associated data. The service integrates with federal assets if a Stafford Act declaration is requested.

What is the CBRNResponder Network?

The CBRNResponder Network includes:

  • RadResponder
  • ChemResponder
  • BioResponder
  • The Interagency Modeling and Atmospheric Assessment Center (IMAAC) Portal

The network is supported by a 24/7 emergency support hotline. Live training webinars are conducted monthly, and recordings are posted to CBRNResponder’s YouTube channel and the CBRNResponder Network website.

Currently, more than 2,200 emergency response organizations and more than 13,000 responders are using the CBRNResponder Network.

What is the cost for access?

CBRNResponder is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal partners and is free to all federal, state, local, tribal and territorial emergency response organizations.

If you are interested in joining, email [email protected] to request an account.

