Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships Fiscal Year 2024 Report to Congress: Saving Lives and Taxpayer Dollars

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program provides funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments; nonprofits; and institutions of higher education to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. The Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administer the program.

This report provides specific information requested by Congress about the evidence base for CP3’s activities, including TVTP, and contains data on the 1,172 interventions conducted between fiscal year (FY) 2020 to FY23 via 17 TVTP grants totaling $8.1M. Of those, 93.5% of individuals received direct services like mental/behavioral health counseling or human services to address underlying risk factors for violence and to bolster protective factors for them and their families. On average, $6,900 of TVTP grant funding was used to enable these interventions (although there were certainly costs outside of grant funding for some interventions.) Based on RAND’s 2019 Practical Terrorism Prevention analysis of the return on investment for prevention, these efforts pay for themselves. A given intervention can avert $43k of investigative costs, between $22 to $100k of prosecution costs, and between $455k to $1.08M for incarceration. RAND estimates the societal cost of a homicide between $10 to $20M, and mass casualty attacks inflict societal costs of hundreds of millions of dollars. If 1% of the interventions prevented a homicide, that is 12 lives saved and $120 to $240M. And these interventions were all initiated because of threatening behaviors, for $6,900 a piece.

CP3’s FY24 Report to Congress is available in its entirety here.