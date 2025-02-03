31.7 F
Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships Fiscal Year 2024 Report to Congress: Saving Lives and Taxpayer Dollars

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program provides funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments; nonprofits; and institutions of higher education to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. The Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administer the program.

This report provides specific information requested by Congress about the evidence base for CP3’s activities, including TVTP, and contains data on the 1,172 interventions conducted between fiscal year (FY) 2020 to FY23 via 17 TVTP grants totaling $8.1M. Of those, 93.5% of individuals received direct services like mental/behavioral health counseling or human services to address underlying risk factors for violence and to bolster protective factors for them and their families. On average, $6,900 of TVTP grant funding was used to enable these interventions (although there were certainly costs outside of grant funding for some interventions.) Based on RAND’s 2019 Practical Terrorism Prevention analysis of the return on investment for prevention, these efforts pay for themselves. A given intervention can avert $43k of investigative costs, between $22 to $100k of prosecution costs, and between $455k to $1.08M for incarceration. RAND estimates the societal cost of a homicide between $10 to $20M, and mass casualty attacks inflict societal costs of hundreds of millions of dollars. If 1% of the interventions prevented a homicide, that is 12 lives saved and $120 to $240M. And these interventions were all initiated because of threatening behaviors, for $6,900 a piece.

CP3’s FY24 Report to Congress is available in its entirety here.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

