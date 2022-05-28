CISA and DoD Release 5G Security Evaluation Process Investigation Study

CISA and the Department of Defense (DoD) have released their 5G Security Evaluation Process Investigation Study for federal agencies. The new features, capabilities, and services offered by fifth-generation (5G) cellular network technology can transform mission and business operations; and federal agencies will eventually be applying different 5G usage scenarios: low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum.

The study provides an overview of the proposed 5G Security Evaluation Process and applies the process to a private 5G network use case to demonstrate considerations for each step within the overarching process. The study is a joint effort among CISA, the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, and DoD’s Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The proposed process detailed in the study can support government agency activities during the Risk Management Framework system-level “Prepare” step for 5G-enabled systems; and federal program and project managers should use the study’s repeatable methodology in their required evaluations. CISA encourages federal program and project managers involved in 5G implementation to review the blog post by CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein, CISA, DHS S&T, DOD Introduce Results of an Assessment into the 5G Security Evaluation Process, which links to the study.

