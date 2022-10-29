CISA Announces Cybersecurity Division FY23 Virtual Industry Day

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and Industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The first scheduled Virtual Industry Day for FY23 is for the Cybersecurity Division (CSD) on 15 November 2022 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM EST. Individual Breakout sessions will take place on 16 Nov 2022 at 11:00AM EST, 1:00PM EST and 2:30PM EST; 17 Nov 2022 at 11:00AM EST, 1:00PM and 2:30PM EST.

CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborates to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. The threats we face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse than at any point in our history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as we lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. Programs and services we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.

CISA Divisions— https://www.cisa.gov/about-cisa

Cybersecurity Division (CSD)

Emergency Communications Division (ECD)

Infrastructure Security Division (ISD)

Integrated Operations Division (IOD)

National Risk Management Center (NRMC)

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED)

In its ongoing efforts to engage closely with Industry, CISA’s Industry Day Events will provide insight into CISA’s current and future challenges. These events will be an important tool to stimulate dialogue in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure-related topics impacting CISA.

CISA plans to accomplish the following goals during the Industry Day events:

Provide current information about the CISA missions and capabilities.

Obtain a better understanding of recent industry developments related to CISA.

Strategies to effectively communicate with industry.

Collaborate with industry on how to better do business with CISA.

CSD virtual Industry Day main presentation is November 15, 2022, at 1:00PM EST. Breakout sessions will take place on 16-17 November 2022; there will be three (3) breakout sessions on each day.

Wednesday, November 16th – 11:00AM EST, 1:00PM EST, and 2:30PM EST

Thursday, November 17th – 11:00AM EST, 1:00PM EST, and 2:30PM EST

You will hear from various speakers within CSD. The following offices will provide briefings on future cybersecurity capability needs.

Cybersecurity Division (CSD) Overview — https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-division Office of the Chief of Staff – Enables mission execution through administration of a highly qualified and diverse workforce. Capacity Building (CB) & Cyber Defense Education and Training (CDET) – Provides best-in-class cybersecurity services and guidance to enhance our customers’ cybersecurity posture. Capability Delivery (CD) – Acquires, engineers and provides life-cycle support for the capabilities required to execute CSD’s cybersecurity mission. Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative – JCDC’s public and private sector partnerships drive collective action across the cybersecurity community. Office of the Technical Director (OTD) – The mission of OTD is to advance, coordinate, and align technical capability efforts across CSD with the goal of enabling and advancing mission effectiveness. Threat Hunt (TH) – Identifies, analyzes, detects, and responds to significant cyber threats to the United States. Vulnerability Management (VM) – Enables stakeholders to understand and manage vulnerabilities in our Nation’s critical infrastructure.



Please visit Doing Business with CISA @ https://www.cisa.gov/doing-business-cisa for more information.

Read more at CISA