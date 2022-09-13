CISA Announces Fifth Annual Cybersecurity Summit to Take Place October 4 in Atlanta

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced it will host its 5th Annual Cybersecurity Summit on Tuesday, October 4th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Held in partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), the world’s oldest and largest consortium of historically Black colleges and universities, the all-day event will bring together cybersecurity experts and thought leaders from across government, industry and academia for a meaningful dialogue on the state of cybersecurity worldwide and the issues and challenges facing critical infrastructure.

“For the first time ever, we’re taking CISA’s Annual Cyber Summit on the road to the great city of Atlanta to help spread the message that every American has a role to play in the defense of our nation’s cyber landscape,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “As a hub for both cybersecurity education and a thriving corporate community, I couldn’t think of a better place than the city of Atlanta to host our annual summit.”

Registration for the event is now open online: 5th Annual National Cybersecurity Summit Tickets, Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite.

Seating at the venue is limited, so CISA encourages those who wish to participate in person to register as soon as possible. In addition, we are making the event hybrid for those who wish to attend virtually.

