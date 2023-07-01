CISA Announces Forthcoming Solicitations for NRMC, Records and Information Management (RIM) and Accessible Technology Support Services

CISA intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Records and Information Management (Rim) And Accessible Technology (508 Compliance) Support Services to OASIS 8(a) Pool 1 on or about July 31, 2023 under Solicitation #70RCSJ23R00000003.

The agency expects to distribute a draft RFP to all vendors in the OASIS 8(a) Pool 1 on or about July 10, 2023.

The contractor shall provide program and project management, administrative, and subject matter expertise support to assist in implementing and sustaining CISA Records and Information Management activities; to support the CISA Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) management and operations; and to assist OCIO by assessing and recommending further enhancements to records managements policies, processes, and systems. The contractor shall provide over-arching program and project management support to OCIO to support the Records and Information Management and Accessible Technologies tasks.

CISA intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Initiative Management and Program Support Services (IMPSS) requirement for CISA’s National Risk Management Center (NRMC) (APFS #F2023061047) to OASIS Small Business (SB) Pool 1 on or about July 25, 2023, under Solicitation #70RCSJ23R00000059.

CISA expects to distribute a draft RFP to all vendors in the OASIS SB Pool 1 on or about July 10, 2023.

