CISA Announces Forthcoming Solicitations for NRMC, Records and Information Management (RIM) and Accessible Technology Support Services

The agency expects to distribute draft RFPs on or about July 10.

By Homeland Security Today
(DHS)

CISA intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Records and Information Management (Rim) And Accessible Technology (508 Compliance) Support Services to OASIS 8(a) Pool 1 on or about July 31, 2023 under Solicitation #70RCSJ23R00000003.

The agency expects to distribute a draft RFP to all vendors in the OASIS 8(a) Pool 1 on or about July 10, 2023.

The contractor shall provide program and project management, administrative, and subject matter expertise support to assist in implementing and sustaining CISA Records and Information Management activities; to support the CISA Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) management and operations; and to assist OCIO by assessing and recommending further enhancements to records managements policies, processes, and systems. The contractor shall provide over-arching program and project management support to OCIO to support the Records and Information Management and Accessible Technologies tasks.

Read more at SAM.gov

CISA intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Initiative Management and Program Support Services (IMPSS) requirement for CISA’s National Risk Management Center (NRMC) (APFS #F2023061047) to OASIS Small Business (SB) Pool 1 on or about July 25, 2023, under Solicitation #70RCSJ23R00000059.

CISA expects to distribute a draft RFP to all vendors in the OASIS SB Pool 1 on or about July 10, 2023.

Read more at SAM.gov

