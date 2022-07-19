CISA Announces Opening of Attaché Office in London

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced Monday its first Attaché Office, which will open this month in London. The Attaché Office will serve as a focal point for international collaboration between CISA, UK government officials, and other federal agency officials. The CISA Attaché will advance CISA’s missions in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and emergency communications, and leverage the agency’s global network to promote CISA’s four international strategic goals:

Advancing operational cooperation

Building partner capacity

Strengthening collaboration through stakeholder engagement and outreach

Shaping the global policy ecosystem

“As America’s cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don’t operate neatly within borders. To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I’m thrilled for CISA’s first international Attaché Office to open in London—true operational collaboration is a global endeavor.”

CISA’s first UK Attaché is Ms. Julie Johnson. Ms. Johnson previously served as a Regional Protective Security Advisor for CISA in New York, where she led research on microgrids, communications and the internet, and physical-cyber convergence. She also served as CISA’s regional lead for federal interagency working groups. Prior to her tenure at CISA, Ms. Johnson worked at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, where her work included citizen exchanges, Fulbright scholarships, IT center deployments, and international training. Ms. Johnson brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure.

