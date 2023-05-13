CISA Chief of Contracting Office (COCO) FY23 Industry Day

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chief of Contracting Office (COCO) will host a Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Industry Day virtually via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM EST.

The purpose of the event is to provide Industry updates on known FY23 CISA procurements and projected FY24 procurements. There will also be an opportunity for question and answers with CISA COCO Contracting Officers.

Registration Instructions:

Registration is required for each attendee. Industry partners are limited to no more than two (2) individuals per company.

A registration link will be provided no later than Monday, May 15, 2023.

Briefing slides will be posted approximately 2 days before the event.

