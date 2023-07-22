73.7 F
CISA Chief of Contracting Office (COCO) to Host FY23 Joint Collaborative Environment (JCE) Industry Day

JCE will provide industry an overview of the program, its developing requirements, and request feedback on the draft technical capabilities that will be posted prior to the industry day.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chief of Contracting Office (COCO) will host an Industry Day virtually via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM EST.

The purpose of the event is to provide Industry an introduction to the Joint Collaborative Environment (JCE) Initiative. The JCE concept was initially put forward by the 2020 US Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report to propose a vision of an information-sharing environment for synthesizing and analyzing data around cybersecurity risks. JCE will provide industry an overview of the program, its developing requirements, and request feedback on the draft technical capabilities that will be posted prior to the industry day.

There will also be an opportunity for a question and answer period.

Briefing slides and draft technical capabilities will be posted approximately 2 days before the event.

A registration link will be provided on or around Friday, July 28, 2023. 

Read more at SAM.gov

