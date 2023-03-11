CISA Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) to Be Solicited as Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Set-Aside 

The purpose of this notice is to provide an update on the acquisition strategy for the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) requirement.

This requirement will be solicited as a 100% Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) set aside in accordance with FAR Part 8 to GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) holders in the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

MAS IT Professional Services SIN 54151S

Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN 54151HACS

In addition, CISA plans to hold a pre-quotation conference virtually via Microsoft Teams on or about Thursday, March 23, 2023; date and time to be provided by Tuesday, March 14, 2023. An updated draft Statement of Work (SOW) is also attached to this notice.

Questions are due to CISA by 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time, March 17, 2023, to the following:

Eva Shaw-Taylor, Contracting Officer, eva.shaw-taylor@cisa.dhs.gov

Nathalie Riley, Contract Specialist, nathalie.riley@cisa.dhs.gov

The purpose of the event is to provide an overview of the updated draft SOW and the acquisition strategy; as well as an opportunity for questions and answers, which will be posted after the event.

A registration link will be provided in the upcoming days.

