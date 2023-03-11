42.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

CISA Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) to Be Solicited as Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Set-Aside 

By Homeland Security Today

The purpose of this notice is to provide an update on the acquisition strategy for the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) requirement.

This requirement will be solicited as a 100% Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) set aside in accordance with FAR Part 8 to GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) holders in the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

  • MAS IT Professional Services SIN 54151S
  • Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN 54151HACS

In addition, CISA plans to hold a pre-quotation conference virtually via Microsoft Teams on or about Thursday, March 23, 2023; date and time to be provided by Tuesday, March 14, 2023.  An updated draft Statement of Work (SOW) is also attached to this notice.

Questions are due to CISA by 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time, March 17, 2023, to the following:

  • Eva Shaw-Taylor, Contracting Officer, eva.shaw-taylor@cisa.dhs.gov
  • Nathalie Riley, Contract Specialist, nathalie.riley@cisa.dhs.gov

The purpose of the event is to provide an overview of the updated draft SOW and the acquisition strategy; as well as an opportunity for questions and answers, which will be posted after the event.

A registration link will be provided in the upcoming days.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

