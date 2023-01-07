CISA Director Calls on Technology Makers to Prioritize Security

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly sat down with Bloomberg TV at the Consumer Electronics Show to discuss the importance of safety and transparency as technology continues to advance for consumers.

While at the world’s largest technology trade show, Director Easterly asked technology leaders to treat cybersecurity as a core business risk and for industry leaders and creators to embrace security by design and security by default when bringing new products to market.

During the conversation with Bloomberg TV’s Ed Ludlow, Director Easterly highlighted that “when people create technology, it shouldn’t all be about cost, capability, performance and speed to market. They should have to keep basic safety in mind. Security shouldn’t follow the innovation curve. Security should move with the innovation curve.”

She went on to say, “Cybersecurity, cyber safety, is a social good. It’s about societal resilience. With everything connected these days, you can’t just worry about your own company. We have to stop putting self-preservation over collaboration.”

She called this approach “the right thing to do for your customers.”

She also called on business leaders “to look at cyber as a core business risk.”

You can watch Director Easterly’s full interview with Bloomberg TV here.