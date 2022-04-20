CISA Expands the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Include Industrial Control Systems Industry Expertise

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today the expansion of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to include Industrial Control Systems (ICS) experts—security vendors, integrators, and distributors—to further increase U.S. government focus on the cybersecurity and resilience of industrial control systems and operational technology (ICS/OT). Companies initially joining the JCDC-ICS effort include Bechtel, Claroty,Dragos, GE, Honeywell, Nozomi Networks, Schneider Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens, and Xylem, as well as several JCDC Alliance partners.

CISA Director Jen Easterly made the announcement speaking to ICS experts at the S4x22 conference in Miami. “Cyber threats to the systems that control and operate the critical infrastructure we rely on every day are among our greatest challenges. As the destruction or corruption of these control systems could cause grave harm, ensuring their security and resilience must be a collective effort that taps into the innovation, expertise, and ingenuity of the ICS community. I’m excited to leverage our evolving JCDC platform to enable us to plan, exercise, and collaborate with industry leaders to drive down risk to the systems and networks we depend on so greatly as a nation.”

JCDC-ICS will build on the existing platform of the JCDC by taking advantage of the knowledge, visibility, and capabilities of the ICS community to build plans around the protection and defense of control systems; inform U.S. government guidance on ICS/OT cybersecurity; and contribute to real time operational fusion across private and public partners in the ICS/OT space. More information about CISA’s work with the ICS community is available at www.cisa.gov/ics.

