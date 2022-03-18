CISA, FBI Warn of Cybersecurity Threats to SATCOM Network Providers and Customers

CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are aware of possible threats to U.S. and international satellite communications (SATCOM) networks. Successful intrusions into SATCOM networks could create additional risk for SATCOM network customer environments.

In response, CISA and FBI have published joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) Strengthening Cybersecurity of SATCOM Network Providers and Customers, which provides mitigations and resources to strengthen SATCOM provider and customer cybersecurity.

CISA and FBI strongly encourage critical infrastructure organizations and, specifically, organizations that are SATCOM network providers or customers to review the joint CSA and implement the mitigations. CISA and FBI will update the joint CSA as new information becomes available.

Read more at CISA