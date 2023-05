CISA COCO remains committed to keeping our industry partners updated on planned requirements. This update is to inform industry that CISA will seek a direct acquisition for PCIS-23-00015 OBP Administration and Program Management Support Services via GSA OASIS SB Pool 1.

A Request for Quotations (RFQ) is anticipated to be released in late May/early June 2023.

No further information will posted via www.sam.gov. Thank you for your continued interest in CISA requirements.

