CISA Highlights 2022 Growth and Extensive Work to Protect Nation’s Critical Infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its 2022 Year in Review highlighting the extensive work of CISA and its partners over the past year to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“As one of the youngest agencies in the federal government, we’ve grown significantly each year in capability and capacity, collaborating with our myriad of partners to reduce risk to the cyber and physical infrastructure American’s rely on every hour of every day,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “2022 has been an especially productive year for our team and our partnerships and we look forward to continuing this momentum into 2023.”

CISA relies on collaboration with every industry; federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international governments; and non-profits, academia, and the research community. The highlights within the CISA Year in Review reflect an environment of trust, transparency and open communication the agency has built with its partners over the past four years.

The Year in Review is organized around the four goals outlined in the agency’s first ever Strategic Plan: Cyber Defense, Risk Reduction and Resilience, Operational Collaboration, and Agency Unification.

Read the full Year in Review to learn more about CISA’s work over the past year, along with CISA Director Jen Easterly’s blog for more on CISA’s journey as an agency over the past four years.

Read more at CISA