CISA Holds Fifth Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Meeting

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) held its fifth Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC) meeting where Director Easterly led a discussion with committee members on the CSAC’s strategic focus for 2023.

“I truly appreciate the caliber of experts who have taken the time to participate in this committee and, moreover, for their continuous work in helping CISA become the Cyber Defense Agency our nation needs and deserves,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I look forward to working with the Committee in the new year to ensure we are continuing to build a more cyber resilient nation to confront the challenges we face in cyber space.”

“In a time of critical cybersecurity threats, CISA is in a unique position to make a meaningful impact on our Nation’s security,” said the CSAC Chair and Chairman, President & CEO of Southern Company, Tom Fanning. “The Committee members and I look forward to providing strategic recommendations to CISA’s Director Jen Easterly in the coming year to advance CISA’s mission, as they continue to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the United States.”

The Committee, which was established in 2021, consists of leading cybersecurity experts from diverse professions and communities nationwide. The Committee was created to provide recommendations on the development and refinement of CISA’s cybersecurity programs and policies, which will ultimately transform the agency as CISA works with its partners to defend against today’s threats, while collaborating to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.

The next CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will be held virtually in March.

The full agenda from today’s meeting is available here. More information on CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee is available here.

