CISA Issues Update on Competitive Solicitation for the Cyber Security Review Board Requirement

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Cyber Security Review Board requirement. The proposed procurement strategy is to utilize the Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) Information Technology available through GSA’s Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS. The solicitation will be 100% set aside for small businesses. The solicitation will be issued via GSA Ebuy on or around December 19, 2022.

The CSRB was established pursuant to President Biden’s Executive Order (EO) 14028 on ‘Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The Board serves a deliberate function to review major cyber events and make concrete recommendations that would drive improvements within the private and public sectors. The Board’s construction is a unique and valuable collaboration of government and private sector members and provides a direct path to the Secretary of Homeland Security and the President to ensure the recommendations are addressed and implemented, as appropriate. As a uniquely constituted advisory body, the Board will focus on learning lessons and sharing them with those that need them to enable advances in national cybersecurity.

CISA partners with industry and government to understand and manage risk to our Nation’s critical infrastructure. This contract primarily supports the Stakeholder Engagement Division of CISA and its work in support of the administration of the CSRB.

