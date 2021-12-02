CISA Names 23 Members to New Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), announced the appointment of the first 23 members of the Agency’s new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, a group that will advise and provide recommendations to the Director on policies, programs, planning, and training to enhance the nation’s cyber defense.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our history—one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I look forward to partnering with these distinguished leaders from across industry, academia, and government to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The Committee will examine and make recommendations on a variety of topics collectively aimed at strengthening CISA and more broadly reshaping the cyber ecosystem to favor defense. These topics include growing the cyber workforce; reducing systemic risk to national critical functions; igniting the power of the Hacker community to help defend the nation; combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure; and transforming public-private partnership into true operational collaboration.

The members appointed today are some of the nation’s leading experts on cybersecurity, technology, risk management, privacy, and resilience. They bring a diverse set of experiences and perspectives and will empanel a set of subcommittees focused on addressing key focus areas, including the topics highlighted above. In addition to the members noted below, Director Easterly has asked National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to join her in establishing the Advisory Committee and setting its core objectives and priorities.

The members of the Committee are:

Mr. Steve Adler, Mayor, City of Austin, Texas

Ms. Marene Allison, Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Ms. Lori Beer, Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase

Mr. Robert Chesney, James A. Baker III Chair in the Rule of Law and World Affairs, University of Texas School of Law

Mr. Thomas Fanning, Chairman, President and CEO, Southern Company

Ms. Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead, Twitter

Dr. Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor, University of Pittsburgh

Mr. Ronald Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Mastercard

Ms. Niloofar Razi Howe, Board Member, Tenable

Mr. Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Mandiant

Mr. Jeff Moss, President, DEF CON Communications

Ms. Nuala O’Connor, Senior Vice President & Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship, Walmart

Ms. Nicole Perlroth, Cybersecurity Journalist

Mr. Matthew Prince, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudflare

Mr. Ted Schlein, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins; and Caufield & Byers

Mr. Stephen Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer, Amazon Web Services

Ms. Suzanne Spaulding, Senior Advisor for Homeland Security, CSIS

Mr. Alex Stamos, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group

Dr. Kate Starbird, Associate Professor, Human Centered Design & Engineering, University of Washington

Mr. George Stathakopoulos, Vice President of Corporate Information Security, Apple

Brigadier General Alicia Tate-Nadeau (ARNG-Ret.), Director, Illinois Emergency Management Agency

Ms. Nicole Wong, Principal, NWong Strategies

Mr. Chris Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Strategy, and Ventures, Microsoft

The CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on December 10, 2021 where Members will be sworn in, discuss their scope of work, and develop a plan for tackling key areas of focus. Due to COVID restrictions, members of the media and public may attend virtually. Members of the media and public that wish to attend virtually need to RSVP to CISA_CybersecurityAdvisoryCommittee@cisa.dhs.gov by December 8, 2021.

For more information about the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee and the biographies of Committee members, visit https://www.cisa.gov/cisa-cybersecurity-advisory-committee.