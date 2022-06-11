64.9 F
CISA Now Accepting Nominations for First Cyber Innovation Fellows Cohort

Fellows will be a part of the CISA team on a part-time basis for up to four months and will be compensated by their private sector employer.

By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is proud to announce the launch of the Cyber Innovation Fellows initiative to leverage private sector expertise to contribute directly to the nation’s cyber defense on a temporary basis. As a Fellow, participants will lend their expertise to CISA’s technical teams—including threat hunting, incident response, and vulnerability management—that match their skill sets and maximize contributions to the nation’s cybersecurity.

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch our new Cyber Innovation Fellows initiative,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “This new effort will allow us to partner even more closely with top talent from the private sector as they become part of our team for a few days each month to help us tackle some of the most complex cybersecurity challenges we face as a nation.”

Fellows will be a part of the CISA team on a part-time basis for up to four months and will be compensated by their private sector employer. The first cohort of up to eight participants is expected to begin fall 2022. Nomination packages for the Cyber Innovation Fellows will be received through July 8, 2022.

For more details about the initiative and the nomination process, visit https://www.cisa.gov/cyber-fellows.

Read more at CISA

