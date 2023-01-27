41.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 27, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

CISA, NSA, and MS-ISAC Release Advisory on the Malicious Use of RMM Software

Cyber threat actors maliciously use legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) software to steal money from victim bank accounts.

By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) released joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) Protecting Against Malicious Use of Remote Monitoring and Management Software. The advisory describes a phishing scam in which cyber threat actors maliciously use legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) software to steal money from victim bank accounts.

CISA encourages network defenders to review the advisory for indicators of compromise, best practices, and recommended mitigations, which highlights the threat of additional types of malicious activity using RMM, including its use as a backdoor for persistence and/or command and control (C2).

Read more at CISA

Previous articleDHS Announces Results of 2022 Invent2Prevent Final Competition
Next articleJoint Cyber Defense Collaborative Announces 2023 Planning Agenda
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals