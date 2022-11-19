45.2 F
CISA, NSA, and ODNI Release Guidance for Customers on Securing the Software Supply Chain

The Securing Software Supply Chain Series is an output of the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), a public-private cross-sector working group led by NSA and CISA.

Today, CISA, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), published the third of a three-part series on securing the software supply chain: Securing Software Supply Chain Series – Recommended Practices Guide for Customers. This publication follows the August 2022 release of guidance for developers and October 2022 release of guidance for suppliers.

The guidance released today, along with the accompanying fact sheet, provides recommended practices for software customers to ensure the integrity and security of software during the procuring and deployment phases.

The Securing Software Supply Chain Series is an output of the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), a public-private cross-sector working group led by NSA and CISA. This series complements other U.S. government efforts underway to help the software ecosystem secure the supply chain, such as the software bill of materials (SBOM) community.

CISA encourages all organizations that participate in the software supply chain to review the guidance. See CISA’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Risk Management Task ForceICT Supply Chain Resource Library, and National Risk Management Center (NRMC) webpages for additional guidance.

