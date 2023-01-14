CISA Plan Pre-Solicitation Conference for Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to hold a pre-solicitation conference with industry for CISA Digital Support Transformation Services (DTSS). The pre-solicitation conference will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams Meeting before end of January 2023.

On November 29, 2022, DHS/CISA posted Sources Sought Notice (SSN), RFQ1597652 on https://www.ebuy.gsa.gov, with a draft copy of the Statement of Work to the following GSA Schedule groups:

Multiple Award Schedule IT Professional Services Special Item Number (SIN) 54151S

Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN 54151HACS

Cloud and Cloud Related IT Professional Services SIN 518210C

The SSN was posted on behalf of Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) as a means of conducting market research to identify parties having an interest and the resources to support the requirement for DTSS. DHS/CISA is seeking to implement digital transformation technologies and support services to establish OCIO as the primary Information Technology (IT) source and management enterprise provider for CISA.

DHS/CISA intends to establish multiple award Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPA) against eligible GSA Schedule contract(s). Anticipated period of performance shall be for a one-year base period and four (4) one-year options for a total of five years. DHS/CISA anticipates performance will commence June 2023. The term of the base period and any option period(s) will be specified on the resulting BPA. In accordance with FAR 8.405-3(d)(3), Contractors may be awarded a BPA that extends beyond the current term of their GSA Schedule contract, so long as there are option periods in their GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract that, if exercised, will cover the BPA’s period of performance.

The contract type for the orders is anticipated to be Fixed Price and Labor-Hour. The Government estimates, but does not guarantee, that the total estimated volume of purchases through the multiple award BPA will be $40,000,000.00 annually for a total estimated $200.000,000.00 over 5-year BPA lifecycle. This is not a ceiling amount and the accumulated value of delivery orders issued under these BPAs may exceed this amount without modification to the BPAs.

DHS/CISA intends to issue the solicitation on https://www.ebuy.gsa.gov by or before end of March 2023. In an effort, to select the best acquisition strategy, DHS/CISA is still reviewing industry capability statements provided. CISA expects to have a strategy determined by the date of the pre-solicitation conference. Please continue to follow this announcement for updates regarding this requirement.

Attendee registration will be required prior to the event. An update with a registration link and instructions will be posted no later than a week prior to the pre-solicitation conference.

Read more at SAM.gov