CISA Plans to Release RFQ for DTSS Solicitation on May 8

CISA plans to post a draft RFQ on the Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) solicitation on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the GSA eBUY for the following SINs:

SIN 54151S Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology (IT Professional Services; and

SIN 54151HACS Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services

Please note that this will be the last posting on SAM.gov. Moving forward, CISA will post all notices on GSA eBUY website for the 2 SINs.

This requirement will be solicited as a 100% Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) set aside in accordance with FAR Part 8 to GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) holders in the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

MAS IT Professional Services SIN 54151S

Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN 54151HACS

DHS/CISA is seeking to implement digital transformation technologies and support services to establish OCIO as the primary Information Technology (IT) source and management enterprise provider for CISA.

DHS/CISA intends to establish multiple award Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPA) against eligible GSA Schedule contract(s). Anticipated period of performance shall be for a one-year base period and four (4) one-year options for a total of five years. The term of the base period and any option period(s) will be specified on the resulting BPA. In accordance with FAR 8.405-3(d)(3), Contractors may be awarded a BPA that extends beyond the current term of their GSA Schedule contract, so long as there are option periods in their GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract that, if exercised, will cover the BPA’s period of performance.

The contract type for the orders is anticipated to be Fixed Price and Labor-Hour. The Government estimates, but does not guarantee, that the total estimated volume of purchases through the multiple award BPA will be $40,000,000.00 annually for a total estimated $200.000,000.00 over 5-year BPA lifecycle. This is not a ceiling amount and the accumulated value of delivery orders issued under these BPAs may exceed this amount without modification to the BPAs.

