CISA Releases Guidance: TIC 3.0 Remote User Use Case

In coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal Chief Information Security Officer Council (FCISO) Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Subcommittee, and the General Services Administration, CISA has released Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 Remote User Use Case. The Remote User Use Case provides federal agencies with guidance on applying network and multi-boundary security for agencies that permit remote users on their networks. In accordance with OMB Memorandum M-19-26, this use case builds off TIC 3.0 Interim Telework Guidance originally released in Spring 2020.

The TIC 3.0 Remote User Use Case considers additional security patterns agencies may face with remote users and includes four new security capabilities:

User Awareness and Training,

Domain Name Monitoring,

Application Container, and

Remote Desktop Access.

In conjunction with the Remote User Use Case, CISA has also released Response to Comments on TIC 3.0 Remote User Use Case and the Pilot Process Handbook. These additional documents provide feedback on the Remote User Use Case and describes the process by which agencies should conduct TIC 3.0 pilots.

CISA encourages all federal government agencies and organizations to review the TIC 3.0 Remote User Use Case and visit the CISA TIC page for updates and additional information on the TIC program.

