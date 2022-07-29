73.3 F
CISA Releases Log4Shell-Related MAR

From May through June 2022, CISA responded to an organization that was compromised by an exploitation of an unpatched and unmitigated Log4Shell vulnerability in a VMware Horizon server. CISA analyzed five malware samples obtained from the organization’s network and released a Malware Analysis Report of the findings.

Users and administrators are encouraged to review MAR 10386789-1.v1 for more information. For more information on Log4Shell, see:

Read more at CISA

