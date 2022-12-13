CISA Releases Phishing Infographic

CISA published a Phishing Infographic to help protect both organizations and individuals from successful phishing operations.

This infographic provides a visual summary of how threat actors execute successful phishing operations. Details include metrics that compare the likelihood of certain types of “bait” and how commonly each bait type succeeds in tricking the targeted individual.

The infographic also provides detailed actions organizations and individuals can take to prevent successful phishing operations—from blocking phishing attempts to teaching individuals how to report successful phishing operations.

Read more at CISA