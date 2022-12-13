28.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

CISA Releases Phishing Infographic

The infographic provides detailed actions organizations and individuals can take to prevent successful phishing operations.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA published a Phishing Infographic to help protect both organizations and individuals from successful phishing operations.

This infographic provides a visual summary of how threat actors execute successful phishing operations. Details include metrics that compare the likelihood of certain types of “bait” and how commonly each bait type succeeds in tricking the targeted individual.

The infographic also provides detailed actions organizations and individuals can take to prevent successful phishing operations—from blocking phishing attempts to teaching individuals how to report successful phishing operations.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleDC3 Joint Recipient of 2022 DoD CIO Annual Award for Cyber and IT Excellence
Next articleHoliday Threats: Potential Targets in a Complex Threat Environment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals