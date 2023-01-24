CISA Releases Report for K-12 Schools to Help Address Evolving Cybersecurity Threats

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its report and toolkit for K-12 institutions to help them better protect against cybersecurity threats. The report, “Partnering to Safeguard K-12 Organizations from Cybersecurity Threats,” provides recommendations and resources to help K-12 schools and school districts address systemic cybersecurity risk. It also provides insight into the current threat landscape specific to the K-12 community and offers simple steps school leaders can take to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.



The report’s findings highlight the importance of resources, simplicity and prioritization to effectively reduce cybersecurity risk. To address these issues, CISA provides three recommendations in the report to help K-12 leaders build, operate, and maintain resilient cybersecurity programs:

Invest in the most impactful security measures and build toward a mature cybersecurity plan. Recognize and actively address resource constraints. Focus on collaboration and information-sharing.