81 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 1, 2023
spot_img
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

CISA Releases the FY 2023 Rural Emergency Medical Communications Demonstration Project (REMCDP) Notice of Funding Opportunity

Applicants must demonstrate their ability to leverage technologies and engage non-medical professionals to help enhance statewide or regional medical communications systems.

By Homeland Security Today

On May 30, 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released the Fiscal Year 2023 Rural Emergency Medical Communications Demonstration Project (REMCDP) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This opportunity will fund up to two demonstration projects that enhance existing emergency communications infrastructure to improve the delivery of rural medical care and address National Emergency Communications Plan implementation gaps.

REMCDP provides funding for public and state-controlled institutions of higher education; states; U.S. territories; local governments (e.g., county, city, or township); or federally-recognized Tribal governments to work with a public health or medical facility to address barriers and challenges in rural emergency medical communications. Specifically, applicants must demonstrate their ability to leverage technologies and engage non-medical professionals to help enhance statewide or regional medical communications systems and improve the delivery of rural medical care. Eligible applicants may apply for up to $2,000,000 for a two-year period of performance, anticipated to begin on September 30, 2023. REMCDP funding will be awarded to a maximum of two recipients following a competitive review process for a total of up to $4,000,000.

The REMCDP NOFO is available on grants.gov; applications are due by Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Additional information about REMCDP, past recipients, and the new funding opportunity can be found on the REMCDP Page.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleGerry Phelan Leaves TSA for K2 Security Screening Group
Next articleUsing Data to Drive Decisions: The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals