CISA Releases the FY 2023 Rural Emergency Medical Communications Demonstration Project (REMCDP) Notice of Funding Opportunity

On May 30, 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released the Fiscal Year 2023 Rural Emergency Medical Communications Demonstration Project (REMCDP) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This opportunity will fund up to two demonstration projects that enhance existing emergency communications infrastructure to improve the delivery of rural medical care and address National Emergency Communications Plan implementation gaps.

REMCDP provides funding for public and state-controlled institutions of higher education; states; U.S. territories; local governments (e.g., county, city, or township); or federally-recognized Tribal governments to work with a public health or medical facility to address barriers and challenges in rural emergency medical communications. Specifically, applicants must demonstrate their ability to leverage technologies and engage non-medical professionals to help enhance statewide or regional medical communications systems and improve the delivery of rural medical care. Eligible applicants may apply for up to $2,000,000 for a two-year period of performance, anticipated to begin on September 30, 2023. REMCDP funding will be awarded to a maximum of two recipients following a competitive review process for a total of up to $4,000,000.

The REMCDP NOFO is available on grants.gov; applications are due by Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Additional information about REMCDP, past recipients, and the new funding opportunity can be found on the REMCDP Page.

