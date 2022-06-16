CISA Requests Public Comment on CISA’s TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case

CISA has released Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0 Cloud Use Case for public comment. TIC is a federal cybersecurity initiative intended to secure federal data, networks, and boundaries while providing visibility into agency traffic, including cloud communications.

TIC use cases provide guidance on the secure implementation and configuration of specific platforms, services, and environments, and are released on an individual basis. TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case defines how network and multi-boundary security should be applied in cloud environments, focusing on cloud deployments for Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, and Email-as-a-Service. This is the last of the Initial Common Trusted Internet Connections Use Cases outlined in OMB Memorandum M-19-26.

CISA encourages federal government stakeholders to review Executive Assistant Director Goldstein’s blog post and TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case and share it broadly within their networks.

