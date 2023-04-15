CISA, SAFECOM and NCSWIC Publish SAFECOM Guidance on Emergency Communications Grants

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), publishes the SAFECOM Guidance on Emergency Communications Grants (SAFECOM Guidance). Updated every year in coordination with stakeholders, the SAFECOM Guidance assists entities planning or applying for federal financial assistance funding to invest in emergency communications projects. Specifically, the guidance provides information to recipients on eligible activities, technical standards, and other terms and conditions common to most federal emergency communications grants.

As in previous years, CISA developed the SAFECOM Guidance in partnership with SAFECOM and NCSWIC. CISA also consulted federal partners and the Emergency Communications Preparedness Center to ensure emergency communications policies are coordinated and consistent across the federal government. This year’s guidance reflects the current cybersecurity and critical infrastructure landscapes, investment priorities, technical standards, and available supporting materials for implementing emergency communications projects.

Grant applicants are encouraged to reference this document when developing emergency communications investments for federal funding, and to direct any questions to [email protected]. For more information, please visit the SAFECOM Funding Resources webpage at cisa.gov/safecom/funding.

