66.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 15, 2023
spot_img
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

CISA, SAFECOM and NCSWIC Publish SAFECOM Guidance on Emergency Communications Grants

The guidance provides information to recipients on eligible activities, technical standards, and other terms and conditions common to most federal emergency communications grants.

By Homeland Security Today
Humberto Sarabia Jr., lead dispatcher for the 502nd Civil Engineer Group/Fire Department, responds to a 911 emergency call on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shelby Pruitt)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), publishes the SAFECOM Guidance on Emergency Communications Grants (SAFECOM Guidance). Updated every year in coordination with stakeholders, the SAFECOM Guidance assists entities planning or applying for federal financial assistance funding to invest in emergency communications projects. Specifically, the guidance provides information to recipients on eligible activities, technical standards, and other terms and conditions common to most federal emergency communications grants.

As in previous years, CISA developed the SAFECOM Guidance in partnership with SAFECOM and NCSWIC. CISA also consulted federal partners and the Emergency Communications Preparedness Center to ensure emergency communications policies are coordinated and consistent across the federal government. This year’s guidance reflects the current cybersecurity and critical infrastructure landscapes, investment priorities, technical standards, and available supporting materials for implementing emergency communications projects.

Grant applicants are encouraged to reference this document when developing emergency communications investments for federal funding, and to direct any questions to [email protected]. For more information, please visit the SAFECOM Funding Resources webpage at cisa.gov/safecom/funding.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleCBP Announces Solicitation for Non-Intrusive Inspection Anomaly Detection Algorithm
Next articleCISA Virtual Industry Day: Myth Busters on CISA Infrastructure Security Division
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals