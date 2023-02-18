CISA Soliciting Industry Feedback for its Management Consultation Support (MCS) Requirement

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Cybersecurity Division (CSD), Strategy, Resources & Performance is soliciting industry feedback for its Management Consultation Support (MCS) requirement. CISA intends to hold a virtual industry day for this requirement at a time/date To Be Determined. This announcement will be modified accordingly.

THIS IS NOT A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) or A REQUEST FOR CAPABILITY STATEMENTS. This notice does not restrict the Government as to the ultimate acquisition approach. The Government will not reimburse respondents for any costs incurred in preparation of a response to this notice.

The primary goal is to assist CISA in shaping an effective and operational strategy supporting the mission to defend the nation against rapidly evolving technological threats while protecting critical infrastructure. CISA expects to achieve the development and implementation of an innovative, executable, agile strategy to deploy information technology (IT) infrastructure and specialized cybersecurity services. One major goal is to develop an effective and operational Strategic Plan that supports the mission to defend the nation against rapidly evolving technological and insider threats.

CISA ultimately intends to issue a competitive small business set aside solicitation for this requirement via GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Professional Services, Special Item Number (SIN) 541611; however, as market research is ongoing, a procurement strategy has not been finalized. Continue to follow this posting for additional updates regarding this requirement.

Interested vendors may submit questions and/or comments regarding the attached draft Statement of Work (SOW). Responses shall be in an electronic format compatible with Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF. At a minimum, response packages should include the following identifying information:

A cover page to include company name, address, telephone number, Unique Entity ID Number, and Website address, if available. The name, telephone number, and e-mail address of a point of contact having the authority and knowledge to clarify responses with Government representatives.

Responses shall be sent to Michael Ashworth, Contract Specialist, Michael.Ashworth@cisa.dhs.gov and Hannah.Moussa, Contracting Officer, Hannah.Moussa@cisa.dhs.gov NLT 12:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST), Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

