CISA to Host 2022 Chemical Security Summit

Join participants from across the spectrum of sectors that deal with chemical security, including chemical, energy, communications, transportation, and water.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will be hosting the 2022 Chemical Security Summit virtually and in-person from August 23-25 in the National Capital Region.

Join participants from across the spectrum of sectors that deal with chemical security—including chemical, energy, communications, transportation, and water—to hear the latest program and regulatory updates, share perspectives and lessons learned, and engage in dialogue regarding chemical security.

Registration, provisional agenda, and further information will be available in the coming weeks at the Chemical Security Summit webpage.  For information or questions, please email ChemicalSummitReg@hq.dhs.gov.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

