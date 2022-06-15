CISA to Host 2022 Chemical Security Summit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will be hosting the 2022 Chemical Security Summit virtually and in-person from August 23-25 in the National Capital Region.
Join participants from across the spectrum of sectors that deal with chemical security—including chemical, energy, communications, transportation, and water—to hear the latest program and regulatory updates, share perspectives and lessons learned, and engage in dialogue regarding chemical security.
Registration, provisional agenda, and further information will be available in the coming weeks at the Chemical Security Summit webpage. For information or questions, please email ChemicalSummitReg@hq.dhs.gov.