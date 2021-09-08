CISA to Host Fourth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today that it will host its fourth annual National Cybersecurity Summit this October. Coinciding with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the 2021 summit will be held virtually as a series of webinars each Wednesday in October, beginning October 6 and ending October 27. Registration is required but there is no cost to attend. Last year’s event, which was also hosted virtually, had more than 15,000 attendees from around the world join the event.

“We look forward to hosting the National Cybersecurity Summit for the fourth year, bringing together government, private sector, and international partners to raise the bar on our collective cyber defense,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “The digital threats we face today are more complex than ever; the Cybersecurity Summit provides a vital opportunity to collaborate on approaches to more effectively combat these threats.”

This virtual event will bring critical infrastructure stakeholders together in a forum for meaningful conversations and collaboration on cybersecurity, with presentations focused on vulnerability management, partnerships, cyber workforce development, and the convergence of security domains and cyber-physical risk management efforts.

Each week will feature presentations and sessions on a different theme. This year’s themes are:

Oct. 6: Assembly Required: The Pieces of the Vulnerability Management Ecosystem

Oct. 13: Collaborating for the Collective Defense

Oct. 20: Team Awesome: The Cyber Workforce

Oct. 27: The Cyber/Physical Convergence

Registration for the summit is available here.

Find out more at CISA.gov/cybersummit2021. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.

